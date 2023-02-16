Who is Prue Leith's famous son Danny Kruger? All the details The Great British Bake Off star has two children – Danny and Li-Da Kruger

Prue Leith has become a household name thanks to her role on The Great British Bake Off, but as it turns out, she's not the only famous face in her family. A doting mum to her two children – Danny and Li-Da Kruger – the TV star has now teamed up with her well-known son for a new Channel 4 documentary titled Prue and Danny's Death Road Trip.

What is Danny Kruger famous for?

Danny Kruger is well-known as the official MP for Devizes in Wiltshire. Part of the British Conservative Party, the 48-year-old was famously appointed David Cameron's chief speechwriter in 2006, before working full-time at a youth crime prevention charity called Only Connect, which he had co-founded. As a result of his charitable work, Danny was awarded an MBE in 2017.

In another career milestone, the MP became former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's political secretary between August and December 2019.

Is Danny Kruger married? Does he have children?

Danny Kruger is married to his wife Emma, a former teacher and a co-founder of Only Connect. While the politician rarely speaks about his personal life, in 2019, his mum Prue reflected on how her approach to parenting differed from her son's.

"I was a really selfish parent. It's a real generational gap," she admitted in an interview. "By 7pm I wanted the children in bed so I could have a drink and watch telly, while my son and daughter-in-law are amazing – they will go on playing with their three for ever."

Danny Kruger's relationship with mum Prue Leith

While Danny shares a close bond with his famous mum, Prue, the pair have spoken openly about their contrasting opinions and values. During Prue and Danny's Death Road Trip, the duo further explore the topic of assisted dying – something that the Great British Bake Off star approves of, while her son strongly disagrees.

It's not the first time that they've been known to clash publicly. Back in 2022, Danny made controversial comments following the American abortion ban, explaining that he did not think women had "an absolute right to bodily autonomy."

After receiving significant backlash on social media, Prue addressed her son's comments in a column for The Spectator, writing: "I don't agree with him, any more than I agree with his stance on assisted dying. He's anti, I'm in favour. But that's fine. I still love and admire him. There's more to him that the Twitter storm allows."

