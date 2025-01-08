Linda Nolan admits 'everyone's been so worried' in frank comments

Linda Nolan has shared how her family were incredibly "worried" about her over the Christmas holidays as the former singer revealed that she didn't eat for 11 days.

In an opinion piece for the Mirror, the 65-year-old revealed that she had been badly hit by the flu, which left her fearing for her life. "I became so weak I'd walk a few steps and struggle to catch my breath," she wrote. "My legs were even more wobbly than usual and of course although I try not to, I immediately thought of how Bernie was at the end. You think, 'Oh my God, is this it?'"

WATCH: Linda Nolan reveals spread of her cancer

Linda was looked after by her close ones, including sister Denise and said that although she wasn't able to eat because of her illness, she was able to drink energy drinks to keep her going.

Her condition became so worrisome that Denise took Linda to hospital on New Year's Eve, where the star was sent home with antibiotics and steroids.

© Getty Images Linda spoke of her family's concern

Linda joked that her first meal of the year was a "chicken curry with pineapple, no mushrooms" saying she had never "imagined" this would have been her first meal.

Thankfully, Linda has recovered from her bout of the flu and was able to visit her brother Brian earlier in the week, where she enjoyed a scone and coffee.

The star used to be a member of the Nolan Sisters

She noted: "It was only on Monday I felt well enough to venture out. It feels like a whole new world out there. There's nothing like the sensation of starting to feel better after an illness. You've forgotten what it feels like to feel normal (well, I say normal…)."

Linda is currently living with an incurable but treatable cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, after finding a lump.

© ITV The star has been open about her cancer journey

The star then discovered that she had cancer in her pelvis in 2017 after she fell up the stairs. A scan revealed not only a crack between her pelvis and her hip bone, but also the presence of cancer. By 2020, it had spread to her liver, and in March 2023, it had spread to her brain.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! as she marked her 65th birthday last year, the singer didn't rule out finding love again.

The star thankfully recovered from her nasty flu

She teased: "If a George Clooney lookalike came along, it would be hard to resist, but if he had the personality of a mouse, I wouldn't be interested. There has to be humour and romance. Not too much to ask for, is it?"