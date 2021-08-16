13 times Vogue Williams gave us bikini body goals

If there's one person who knows how to style a bikini, it's Vogue Williams. The Heart Radio presenter might be known for her chic outfits and enviable wardrobe, but the star also knows how to rock a bikini - giving us all the holiday swimwear inspo we need to update our summer wardrobe.
RELATED: Vogue Williams looks bronzed and beautiful in leg-lengthening bikini
SEE: Vogue Williams' epic morning routine revealed
Vogue recently posted another snap of her incredible bikini body and we are seriously in awe. Yes, she's a statuesque model with natural good looks, but she also works really hard to keep her figure in check with exercise and healthy eating, so she totally deserves the praise. Vogue, 35, is mum to baby Gigi and Theodore, and wife of former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews (whose brother James Matthews is married to Pippa Middleton, sister of Duchess Kate). She regularly shares snaps of her holidays on her Instagram page, often wowing us with her amazing bikini body.
To pay homage to Vogue and her fitness dedication, here are 13 times she sent us running to the gym…
MORE: Vogue Williams looked glowing at secret wedding to Spencer Matthews - photos
How toned is Vogue in this snap? The mother-of-two shared the holiday photo on 23 January, revealing: "We trained, played tennis, went to the beach and had the most amazing meals." Er, can we go please. One fan posted: "Your body."