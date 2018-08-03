Off to a wedding this weekend? Here's how to make your make-up last ALL day in the heat It's all about the beauty prep...

If you're anything like me, you'll be off to a trillion weddings this summer. Unfortunately, it's hotter than a Ryan Gosling workout session in the UK right now and wearing make-up is difficult-slash-impossible – but I absolutely refuse to go to to the shops without make-up, never mind an all-day wedding.

So it's time to get savvy with your make-up products and employ methods that ensure it lasts as long as possible (can’t guarantee they will withstand 10+ tequila shots or dancing on tables - that’s for another #AlexAnswers)…

A post shared by Alex Light (@alexlight_ldn) on Jun 4, 2018 at 4:07am PDT

All dressed up for a wedding in an Oasis dress

The secret to long lasting make-up is in the prepping of the skin, rather than the actual make-up application - skin that has not been properly prepped will not be able to hold make-up well.

So, what does the prep require? First off, you need to exfoliate. My favourite product to use before an event is The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling solution - it’s a powerful exfoliant that sloughs off dead skin cells to reveal a wonderfully smooth base. Just be careful with this product - you can only use it once a week (maximum) and don’t leave it on any longer than 10 minutes.

OK so you’ve exfoliated, then what? Moisturise your face - under your eyes as well - so skin is hydrated. This will prevent make-up from drying on skin and will help it blend in better for a longer-lasting effect.

The best pre-make-up moisturiser for me has to be the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream. It’s wonderfully nourishing to the skin and creates a smooth base to apply make-up.

What about the make-up? “The key to a make-up look that lasts all day is easy touching up,” says Pablo Rodriguez, Illamasqua Director of Artistry. “The more products you layer on the face, the more that you will need to maintain.

“Sheer products for skin and lips are a lot less maintenance and less precise to reapply, but if you like a bold red or dark lip, make sure you are able to carry a lip pencil and lipstick in your purse.”

For skin, Pablo recommends carrying a hassle-free corrector such as Illamasqua Skin Base Concealer Pen. “Use it only where you need it, and a pressed powder, instead of caking on a foundation to make it last longer.”

Top it all off with a setting spray. My top pick is the Urban Decay All-Nighter - it does. not. budge.

Oh, and without sounding like a grandma, do not forget to wear your SPF. Californian brand Coola has a tropical coconut scented body SPF that smells divine. It's easy to apply, absorbs fast and doesn't leave you feeling greasy.

Got beauty questions for me? Reach out at @alexlight_ldn.

LIKED THAT? YOU'LL LOVE THESE...

MAKEUP: How to do your makeup if you have oily skin

DID YOU SEE? Someone has recreated Meghan Markle's wedding day makeup with red lipstick and smokey eyes

HEATWAVE WOES: This is how to make your make-up last all day in summer