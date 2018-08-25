Marks & Spencer's beauty advent calendar has now gone on sale - and it's better than ever before Get to M&S star

There's only one thing that will get us excited for Christmas in November and that's beauty advent calendars. A product-lovers dream, their popularity in recent years has seen even the most loyal of chocolate addicts swap Lindt balls for lipsticks, as all our favourite cosmetics brands launch the most extravagant of calendars. Marks & Spencer's version is arguably one of the most coveted, selling out each year for it's bargain price tag and incredible selection of products. And lucky for you, it has finally dropped.

The Marks & Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar, £35

Once again it's a total bargain at £35, with the goodies inside adding up to over £280. Winning! You'll need to spend £35 on either clothing, home or beauty to get the deal, but since Marks & Sparkle always stock the best Christmas jumpers, there's no need to worry.

So what's inside? With everything from Jennifer Aniston's favourite haircare brand Living Proof, cult skincare brand brand This Works and ultra-comforting bodycare line Nuxe behind each door, any beauty buff would be happy with the selection – plus, there's some of M&S's own Autograph line to try (one of the highstreet's most underrated beauty ranges, we reckon).

There's £280 worth of products in the calendar

Our top picks include the Philip Kingsley Pomegranate and Cassis Elasticizer (smells delicious and softens even the driest of hair types) and the Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner – a party season must-have that does what it says on the tin. Don't worry, we won't giveaway the entire contents – just don't look too hard at the picture above – but rest assured, you need it in your life. Merry Christmas, you filthy animals…

