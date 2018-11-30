Marks & Spencer's beauty advent calendar may have sold out, but we've found a near-perfect dupe Insert heart-eyed emoji here...

With December finally here, it's time to open the first door on your beauty advent calendar! A product-lover's dream, their popularity in recent years has seen even the most loyal of chocolate addicts swap Lindt balls for lipsticks, as all our favourite cosmetics brands launch the most extravagant of calendars. Marks & Spencer's version is arguably one of the most coveted, selling out each year for it's bargain price tag and incredible selection of products. And you can pat yourself on the back if you bagged one, too, because it's once again completely sold-out (sob).

The Marks & Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar, £35

Once again, it was a total bargain at £35, with the goodies inside adding up to over £280. With everything from Jennifer Aniston's favourite haircare brand Living Proof, cult skincare brand brand This Works and ultra-comforting bodycare line Nuxe behind each door, any beauty buff would be happy with the selection – plus, there's some of M&S's own Autograph line to try (one of the highstreet's most underrated beauty ranges, we reckon).

MORE: Aldi's wine advent calendar contains a bottle behind every door for a very *merry* Christmas

Loading the player...

But since it has sold out, we don't want anyone finding themselves disappointed come December 1, so we've found a pretty satisfying dupe to the coveted calendar - and it's from Amazon! Normally priced at £50, it's currently reduced to £30 - so you better hurry. With 24 products inside, from Real Techniques to Elemis and Pai skincare, it offers an amazing saving on a bevy of brilliant lotions and potions - and there's plenty of full-sizes in there, too.

Amazon's advent calendar is just as impressive, and only £30!

Our top picks? A full-size tube of Elemis' cult Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, a hefty sample of the James Read Sleep Mask Tan for Face and a full-sized Real Techniques brush. There are 24 products in the calendar and their value adds up to £195! That'll soften the blow of missing out on the Marks & Spencer one, right?

WANT MORE? These are the best beauty advent calendars of 2018