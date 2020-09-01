Lisa Armstrong celebrates exciting news The Strictly star must be over the moon!

Lisa Armstrong is celebrating major news this week, as it was announced on Tuesday that the famous make-up artist will be launching a collection with Avon!

MORE: Ant McPartlin's sister shocks fans with controversial comment on divorce

Lisa, who is best known for being the Head of Hair and Make-up on Strictly Come Dancing, addressed the news on Twitter, retweeting a message from Avon that read: "We're so excited to reveal that Avon is collaborating with one of the UK's best-known celebrity make-up artists, Lisa Armstrong, to create a beautiful new make-up collection!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 first contestants revealed

"Best known for being the Head of Hair and Make-up on Strictly Come Dancing, Lisa's hand-picked, capsule collection has been over two years on the making, drawing upon her 20+ years' experience in beauty.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2020: the celebrities confirmed so far

Omg I am SOOO excited!!! As an Avon representative, knowing that very soon I will be able to get my hands on the @lisaAmakeup collection! Such a talented lady, this is amazing news! pic.twitter.com/agtQ7HhEeW — Liz Gallagher (@lizgall26) September 1, 2020

Lisa shared the news on Twitter

MORE: Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife Lisa Armstrong confirms new romance

"The range combines Lisa's technique make-up artist expertise with the products that she loves to use on herself and celebrity clients day-to-day."

Fans rushed to congratulate the talented star, and many also expressed their excitement.

"Well done Lisa you work very hard and now reap your rewards well done and good luck with it," wrote one.

Lisa has had an exciting summer!

"Awesome news congratulations Lisa you deserve all the happiness you can get, well done," another sweetly noted, with a third adding: "Sign me up twice it will be superb, sooooo excited!"

It's been an incredibly exciting summer for the 43-year-old, who recently confirmed her romance with boyfriend James Green.

The makeup artist retweeted a message from a fan about her beau, adding three blushing emojis.

The original tweet read: "@lisaAmakeup yes Lisa! He is fit! So chuffed for you, get in!!!"

Lisa was pictured outside a café with her new man in photos published by The Sun last month.

They showed the couple enjoying a stroll through a west London park as well as sitting at an outside café, where James put his arms around the Lisa as she smiled and laughed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.