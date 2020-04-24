11 of our favourite celeb-inspired beauty products If they’re good enough for the stars, they’re good enough for us!

When a beauty brand and product is loved by celebrities, we know that it must be really, really good. From skincare adored by the stars to the most sought-after makeup products, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite A-list beauty staples. Best of all, each product featured in this article is available in HELLO! x Latest In Beauty’s new A-List Edit Beauty Box, which you can shop here for £30 (worth £138). It’s not only A-listers that can access great products!

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Gel

In the kit of all the VIP makeup artists, DIPBROW Gel is a must-have for eyebrows that wow. It’s perfect for filling in the brows for a natural yet enhanced finish. Known for taming the brows of Hollywood’s elite, this product from Anastasia Beverly Hills is rumoured to be used by Victoria Beckham’s makeup artist.

2. Lancaster Tan Maximiser After Sun Soothing Moisturizer

A brand favoured by all-round icon Grace Kelly, the product from Lancaster helps to prolong your glow while maximizing hydration as you tan. It’s powered by a patented Tan Activator Complex, developed to extend the release of natural melanin and keep your tan intact for up to one month while reducing the risk of peeling. We need.

3. Bumble & Bumble Prêt-à-powder Très Invisible Dry Shampoo

This hero hair product can be found among the kits of many hair professionals working backstage fashion shows. And what’s more, Bumble & Bumble is loved by supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, who has envious hair, if you ask us. Get ready to embrace a good hair day, every day with this 2-in-1 style extender.

4. BYIB, Strawberry Booster

As loved by beauty mogul Huda Kattan and founded by members of the skincare A-list and authors of the book Clean Beauty, Elsie and Dominika, BYBI delivers quality ingredients lorded by everyone serious about skincare. The Strawberry Booster, which has been hand-picked in HELLO!’s The A-List Edit Beauty Box, delivers 100% cold-pressed strawberry seed oil, making it perfect for dry, flaky or irritated skin.

5. Trilogy CoQ10 Booster Oil

Trilogy is a royal-approved brand and has also garnered loyalty from many celebrity clients. The pure plant formulas are a key selling point, and one of the reasons we love the CoQ10 Booster Oil, which helps smooth the appearance of fine lines and boost skin radiance.

6. GLAMGLOW Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment

Used by celebrities all over the glove, GLAMGLOW masks have been spotted on the likes of Cat Deeley, and its products are reportedly loved by Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev and Miley Cyrus. The Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment is one of our ultimate favourite products from the brand, as it leaves skin literally glowing.

7. Perricone MD No Makeup Foundation

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is said to swear by Perricone MD for their incredible formulas – and if you’re yet to try the No Makeup Foundation, then you’re truly missing out. Perfect for achieving off-duty celebrity skin with little to no effort, this product also comes packed with SPF 20 protection. Super handy!

8. HASK Charcoal with Citrus Oil Deep Conditioner OR Rose Oil and Peach Deep Conditioner

HASK hair products have long been used on the sets of some of Hollywood’s most famous films and TV shows, from Stranger Things to Jumanji. It seems like Hollywood’s hairstylists simply can’t get enough – and we can’t either1

9. Balance Me Flash Cleanse Micellar Water

As a long-standing skincare brand, Balance Me has reached natural skincare lovers across the globe, gained celebrity fans and won a wealth of industry awards. It’s no surprise then that the Flash Cleanse Micellar Water is popular amongst the elite.

10. REN Clean Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream

Loved by the stars in Hollywood and beyond, Ren Clean Skincare is a brand that’s known for helping get smooth, clear, celeb-worthy skin. The Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream does a great job at combating those pesky zits overnight.

11. Dr Botanicals, Moroccan Rose Facial Oil

It’s no secret that celebrities love a good face oil, and this one from Dr Botanicals doesn’t disappoint. The brand uses vegan and natural ingredients in their product ranges to create products suitable for all skin types and concerns.

How to buy HELLO!’s beauty box

To get your hands on this limited-edition box, head to Latest In Beauty now to place your order. It's not just celebrities who can access the best in beauty, now you can too!

HELLO! A-List Edit Beauty Box, £30, Latest In Beauty

