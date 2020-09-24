Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar for 2020 is SO exciting there's a super long waiting list 

If you're feeling like Christmas is cancelled for 2020, it's time to turn that frown upside down because makeup maestro Charlotte Tilbury has unveiled her 2020 beauty advent calendar and it's just phenomenal. Charlotte Tilbury's Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures is the ultimate gift for beauty lovers. Or for yourself.

Priced at £150, you're in for a beauty secret behind every jewel-handled drawer and it's the perfect gift for yourself or for a loved one. Inside you'll find Charlotte’s world of magic makeup and supercharged skincare innovations with magical full size and travel size makeup and skincare icons, with a complete holiday look in one bejewelled, golden treasure trove of beauty marvels! What's more, you can reuse the box and store your jewellery in it afterwards. Winning.

Charlotte's Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures advent calendar, £150, Charlotte Tilbury

What's inside Charlotte Tilbury's beauty advent calendar 2020?

You might want to look away now if you'd prefer to be surprised…

Full-sized Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight: Charlotte’s dreamy rose gold highlighter inspired by the digitally-remastered tricks of Hollywood & the flawless filters of social media. The secret to a lit-from-within glow!

Full-sized New! Colour Chameleon in Copper Lights: A gorgeous copper shade that will enhance the look of your eye colour in an easy-glide formula.

Full-sized Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk: Charlotte’s iconic best-selling, award-winning dreamy nude-pink matte lipstick. It is the celebrity-loved suits-all secret for a dreamy, perfected-looking pout.

Travel-sized Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray: Primes and sets makeup for up to 16 hours without melting14, fading or creasing. Charlotte’s secret to makeup that looks 'just applied' all day!

Travel-sized Goddess Skin Clay Mask: The ultimate red-carpet essential, this glow-giving clay mask will give you gorgeous, goddess skin in minutes. Charlotte sends this to all of her celebrity clients before a red carpet event.

Travel-sized Charlotte’s Magic Cream: Charlotte’s award-winning, celebrity-loved moisturiser to give you hydrated, dewy-looking skin in an instant with a matrix of magic ingredients that intensely moisturise the complexion.

Travel-sized Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir: The supercharged secret to your skin’s best future! A clinically proven hydrating serum for youthful-looking skin.

Travel-sized Wonderglow: Glow on-the-go! This mini Wonderglow is Charlotte’s must-have beauty secret. A glowing primer for a radiant, dewy-looking complexion.

Travel-sized Rock ‘N’ Kohl in Barbarella Brown: an intense brown kohl eyeliner, perfect for an alternative to traditional black kohl for sexy smoked-up eyes in an instant.

Travel Size Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara: A miracle mascara that gives lashes long-lasting volume, length and a weightless 24-hour vertical lift effect.

Travel-sized Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk: Charlotte’s iconic, globally-loved barely-there nude pink lip liner to help to re-shape and re-size the appearance of your lips.

Travel-sized Supermodel Body: A super-hydrating body shimmer to sculpt and highlight for glossy perfection.

