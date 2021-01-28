Chrissy Teigen shows off shocking contouring transformation

Chrissy Teigen gave fans a glimpse into her makeup sessions and revealed the major contouring that goes on behind the scenes.

The Cravings cookbook author popped up on her Instagram Story Tuesday as her makeup artist Kris Studden gave her a glam look and contoured her face, brushing different hues of makeup onto Chrissy’s glowing skin. “Okay, so they say if you do this you look better,” Chrissy quipped as she pursed her lips and showed off the finished result - sun kissed skin and a naturally contoured look that would’ve been tough to identify if she hadn’t revealed it beforehand.

Chrissy reveals her contouring glam session secret

Following their glam sesh, Kris shared a sweet tribute to Chrissy, writing in an Instagram post, "I’m so proud of this person every single day. Having a front row seat for the magic that is her brand has been nothing short of a spectacular and inspiring lesson on business and life. Watching her vision and hard work come to fruition at @cravingsbychrissyteigen headquarters has been not only a joy but truly a gift."

Chrissy shows off her finished face

And while her makeup stylist added a bit of magic of her own to Chrissy’s stunning look, the model has shared countless snaps of her flawless skin, proving she’s just as gorgeous without a drop of foundation.

After Chrissy was all glammed up, she had the day trip of her dreams as she spent some time at Compartes chocolate shop. “dream day @compartes,” she captioned a hilarious video of herself pressed up against a glass panel of the shop staring at a bowl of Oreos. She shared more of the experience in her Insta Story, also revealing a custom box of chocolates she brought home for her husband John Legend (which he loved).

Chrissy stunned in a checked blazer and suede mustard boots

Once she had her fill of chocolate, she cozied up with her daughter Luna on Thursday for the most adorable snap - and rocked an outfit we want in our closets while she was at it. “She’s my best friend,” Chrissy captioned the photo, which showed the four-year-old hugging her leg as the model mom struck a pose in a checked oversized blazer, a white button-down top, and suede mustard slouched boots.

This is the latest time Chrissy has given us boot envy - and we expect more to come.