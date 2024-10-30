Holly Willoughby is radiant in new Instagram photo & her glow-giving foundation is on sale

Holly Willoughby returned to Instagram on Tuesday night, looking incredible in a rose brocade mini dress, sheer tights and platform heels. I can't deny I'm obsessed with her outfit (Queens of Archive FYI), but it was her flawless makeup that had me grabbing my credit card.

© @hollywilloughby Holly was a dream in her vintage-style dress

The 43-year-old TV star was truly glowing, and in one photo posed with her eyes closed to show off her perfect 60s-style winged eyeliner. She completed the look with a touch of pink blusher and a pretty pink-nude lip.

Luckily for me, her longtime makeup artist Patsy O'Neill also took to social media and revealed the exact products she used. In an Instagram post she tagged brands from Hourglass to Rare Beauty and on Stories she shared a shot of Lancôme's Teint Idole Foundation.

© @patsyoneill Patsy snapped the popular Lancôme foundation she used on Holly Willoughby

The iconic base from the French beauty brand has been a bestseller for years thanks to its skincare-foundation hybrid formula. It's full coverage and super long-lasting but still lightweight and breathable - the dream, right?

Usually retailing for £39.50, you can currently shop it for just £29.50 at John Lewis, where it has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars from over 8,000 reviews.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation £29.50 at John Lewis

The formula was recently updated to contain hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, protective Vitamin E and nourishing Morgina. It also boasts SPF 35, so you can wear it day and night, all year round. There's an impressive 45 shade range too, so everyone should be able to find their perfect match.

Reviews of Teint Idole prove you don't need to have your own MUA for it to work its magic. Despite the brand marketing the foundation as a natural matte, lots of customers mention its glowing finish and several have commented that the new formula is just as good if not better then the original.

"I've used Lancôme's foundation for more than 40 years. Have tried other brands intermittently, but always come back to this one. It's light, has good coverage and lasts all day," wrote one.

While another said: "I have been using Teint Idole for a number of years and it has never disappointed me. It provides good coverage and your make-up stays flawless all day. It has never caused skin irritation or breakouts. I would highly recommend this product!"

And one added: "Lancôme foundation is my go-to for a natural glow. Easy to apply, long-lasting, and feels light on the skin. Love it!"