Rihanna launches $56 Fenty Beauty Valentine's Day set and you're going to be smitten

Hey Fenty Beauty fans - is anyone else as excited for Rihanna's big Super Bowl performance as we are?

RIHANNA x SUPER BOWL: The Savage X Fenty Super Bowl merch you gotta have!

We're loving Riri's limited-edition football-themed Fenty Beauty Game Day collection, from the football-shaped makeup sponges to the limited edition field-themed makeup bag. And let's just say we're fully OBSESSED with her Super Bowl press conference beauty look.

But with Valentine's Day coming up, there's also some important non-football related news: RiRi has a gorgeous romance-inspired makeup bundle for us fans, too!

Rihanna looked gorgeous wearing a full Fenty Beauty look for the Super Bowl pre-game press conference

The limited edition Budding Romance 3-Piece bundle, worth $70, includes everything you need to achieve a Rihanna-approved romantic makeup look for lips, cheeks and eyes.

Budding Romance 3-piece bundle (worth $70), $56 / £‌52, Fenty Beauty

This trio of Fenty must-haves, which is exclusively available online only, includes Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Petal Poppin, Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Rose, and Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm in Pinch Me.

But wait... there's even more big Fenty Beauty news. The VERY long wearing Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain that sold out after it went viral on TikTok is back in stock!

BACK IN STOCK!: Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain, $24, Fenty Beauty

It's currently available in ALL four shades, including the best-selling Mai Type, so grab your favorite ASAP.

We were already shopping the latest Fenty Beauty deals, and now we have something else to add to cart!

