Victoria Beckham revels major beauty hack - and it's to die for

She may have founded her own beauty empire (following on from her iconic fashion label) but Victoria Beckham is always up for helping a fellow beauty brand out. The designer took to social media to share her latest addition to her makeup bag, and it’s a sure-fire hit among fans.

49-year-old Victoria was gifted the most covetable palette by Isamaya Beauty, a label launched in June 2022 which swiftly went viral thanks to its cheeky imagery and high quality. Victoria showcased the gift, coined the ‘Industrial Colour Pigments’ featuring 14 glimmering shades of richly-pigmented soft mattes and cosmic metallics.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham and her doctor share her skincare secrets

Victoria was also gifted two lip glosses for her purse, a romantic glittering orange and a space age silver.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham showed off new Isamaya Beauty palette

She said: “So Isamaya, who I love, just sent me this gorgeous eye palette and lip glosses. Can’t wait to try, it’s beautiful.”

© Instagram The star was also gifted two lip glosses by the brand

Isamaya was set up by Isamaya Ffrench, a British makeup artist and former Dazed Beauty and Burberry creative director. The Central Saint Martins graduate founded her non-conformist beauty collection last year, which has since proved a hit among stars and socialites.

© Instagram Isamaya Beauty was founded by Isamaya Ffrench

No doubt Victoria’s youngest Harper will be trying to get her hands on her mother’s lasted beauty bag. Victoria recently chatted to the Sunday Times about Harper growing up, revealing her only daughter has become "obsessed with makeup".

"She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally," the star said.

© Instagram Victoria has shared her love for makeup with daughter Harper

Victoria – who also raises children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, with husband David – added: "Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school.

"If she’s doing well in a test I’ll take her to the one down the road — it’s her favourite thing. She’s obsessed."

© Instagram The duo share a close mother-daughter bond

It's no surprise Harper is fascinated by all things makeup since Wannabe singer Victoria has been making a splash with her ultra-luxe approach to beauty in recent years.

Launched in 2019 following the success of her eponymous fashion line, Victoria Beckham Beauty has become a mainstay of the makeup market.