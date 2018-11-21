New mum Christine Lampard shares rare picture of baby daughter Patricia Christine and Frank Lampard welcomed their first child in September

There's no denying that Christine Lampard has taken motherhood like a duck to water. The new mum, who welcomed little Patricia with husband Frank Lampard in September, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare photo of her newborn daughter during their first baby massage class. "I've got a very contented little baby after our first baby massage class. Max the little training doll isn't so sure," she wrote in the caption. Since giving birth, Christine has been keeping a low profile and has remained relatively quiet on social media.

Christine Lampard delighted fans by sharing this photo of her baby

Fans were clearly pleased the 39-year-old star's update. "Lovely hope you both enjoyed it. Nice to see you back on Instagram," said one follower, while another added: "Maternity leave is great, so nice to have the time to do all these lovely things." A third post read: "So cute... My little lady and I are en route to our baby massage class as we speak. Enjoy your mat leave, it’s such a previous time xx."

When announcing her daughter's arrival in September, Christine said: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We're so in love." The lovely name is a clear nod to Frank's late mother Pat, who passed away in 2008 after losing her battle to pneumonia. At the time of the pregnancy announcement in May, Frank gushed: "We have some exciting news we wanted to share with you. The Lampard family is growing! My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn't be happier!!!" Although this is the first child for Christine, the TV presenter is also a stepmother to husband Frank's two daughters; Luna, 13, and Isla, 11. The couple have been married since 2015; they first met in 2009.

