﻿
christine-lampard

New mum Christine Lampard shares rare picture of baby daughter Patricia

Christine and Frank Lampard welcomed their first child in September

Sharnaz Shahid
Leave a comment

There's no denying that Christine Lampard has taken motherhood like a duck to water. The new mum, who welcomed little Patricia with husband Frank Lampard in September, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare photo of her newborn daughter during their first baby massage class. "I've got a very contented little baby after our first baby massage class. Max the little training doll isn't so sure," she wrote in the caption. Since giving birth, Christine has been keeping a low profile and has remained relatively quiet on social media.

Christine Lampard delighted fans by sharing this photo of her baby

Fans were clearly pleased the 39-year-old star's update. "Lovely hope you both enjoyed it. Nice to see you back on Instagram," said one follower, while another added: "Maternity leave is great, so nice to have the time to do all these lovely things." A third post read: "So cute... My little lady and I are en route to our baby massage class as we speak. Enjoy your mat leave, it’s such a previous time xx."

MORE: Christine Lampard pays touching tribute to husband Frank following birth of their daughter

Loading the player...

When announcing her daughter's arrival in September, Christine said: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We're so in love." The lovely name is a clear nod to Frank's late mother Pat, who passed away in 2008 after losing her battle to pneumonia. At the time of the pregnancy announcement in May, Frank gushed: "We have some exciting news we wanted to share with you. The Lampard family is growing! My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn't be happier!!!" Although this is the first child for Christine, the TV presenter is also a stepmother to husband Frank's two daughters; Luna, 13, and Isla, 11. The couple have been married since 2015; they first met in 2009.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about christine lampard

More news