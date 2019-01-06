Alex Jones celebrates wedding anniversary in very special way - see photo Congratulations on three years!

Alex Jones enjoyed a relaxing and romantic New Year weekend with her husband to celebrate a very special milestone with him. The 41-year-old presenter shared a gorgeous photo of her countryside getaway in Somerset with husband Charlie Thompson to mark their three-year wedding anniversary. In the black-and-white photo that she uploaded to Instagram on Saturday, Alex and Charlie had stopped to pose and smile as they took a selfie while on a winter walk. Alex captioned the sweet snap: "Celebrating three years of marriage with some much needed R&R and long country walks. A rare weekend of just the two of us....remembering why we made those vows to each other." The couple tied the knot in Cardiff Castle on 31 December 2015, and it looks like they're making the most out of celebrations by extending them. And why not, right?

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations to Alex and Charlie, with one writing: "Happy anniversary you two... lovely place to spend it. Enjoy the quiet time xxxx" Another added: "Happy anniversary to you both. You make a lovely couple" And, referring to Frome, where Alex and Charlie were staying in Somerset, a third said: "You picked a good place to celebrate!!"

Alex and Charlie married four years after they first met at a party in 2011. The couple have since welcomed their son Teddy, who turns two in January, and are expecting a second child in 2019. Alex said she enjoyed every second of her wedding day, telling HELLO!: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second." Meanwhile, Charlie said of his bride: "She looked absolutely stunning. I couldn’t stop smiling."

