Robbie Williams takes up art with son Charlie for important reason – see photo This is too cute!

Robbie Williams has taken up drawing since the new year, and over the weekend the dad-of-three took his son Charlie to an art store near their home in LA. The dad and son duo were pictured walking hand-in-hand to the shop in a sweet photo posted on Ayda Field's Instagram account. "Father and son off to the art store," she captioned the image. Not only is art giving Robbie and his son another hobby to bond over, but it is also doing wonders to help Robbie's health too. The Let Me Entertain You hit maker told his fans on social media that he was giving up smoking at the beginning of January, and had started colouring to help him take his mind off his cigarettes cravings.

Robbie Williams and his son Charlie took a trip to get art supplies

During an Instagram live video, Robbie said: "I'm just doing some colouring in, which is good because I've got something to concentrate on. Art is good for my mind. Anyone who is giving up smoking with me, keep on. The struggle is real. I've been all right all week, it's sort of six out of ten difficult and then in the last hour and a half I've just collapsed, panic attacks, overwhelmed. I've had to get out of the house just to calm down a little." Robbie previously said that he was wanting to ditch the habit in order to stay alive for his children, but was worried about gaining weight.

Charlie is quite the little artist!

This new year follows after a whirlwind 2018 for Robbie and his family, who welcomed baby Coco via a surrogate in September. Robbie and Ayda's eldest daughter Teddy then played a starring role at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in October.

This was Teddy's public debut – with Robbie and Ayda preferring to keep their children's faces out of the spotlight in order to protect their identity. The little girl stole the show as she undertook her role alongside young royals including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall. Teddy's cheeky nature was caught on camera too. The little girl was seen standing outside the church with the rest of the bridal party and asking Sarah Ferguson if she was the Queen. The family then welcomed in 2019 with a trip to the beach, and were pictured doing yoga moves in front of a picturesque ocean.

