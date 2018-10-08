Robbie Williams reveals the sweetest thing his daughter Teddy does to baby Coco Robbie and his wife Ayda welcomed their third child in September

Robbie Williams has opened up about the adorable bond his six-year-old daughter Teddy shares with her newborn baby sister Coco. The X Factor judge, who welcomed his third child in September, told the Mirror: "The kids, there's no jealousy, there's just lots of love. Teddy wants to feed her all the time and cuddle her all the time." Robbie added: "We keep waiting for her to be a nightmare, but so far she hasn't done anything other than sleep, drink and occasionally smile and then get confused about what she's doing."

The Angels singer also spoke about his youngest child, saying she is "the most chilled baby that we've ever had out of all three of them". "You know, the kids are fighting, the TV's on and baby stays asleep and I think because we're more chilled, she's more chilled," he added.

"Teddy wants to feed her all the time and cuddle her," said Robbie

Robbie, 44, and his wife Ayda Field, 39, announced the arrival of baby Coco in September. Taking to Instagram, Ayda revealed: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl… welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low."

MORE: This royal will be absent from Princess Eugenie's wedding

Baby Coco was born in September

She continued: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco's privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams."

MORE: Strictly's Seann Walsh's girlfriend makes defiant statement after kissing photos

Loading the player...

Robbie and Ayda married at their home in Los Angeles in 2010 in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. The couple welcomed their daughter Teddy, six, in 2012 followed by their son Charlie, three, in 2014.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.