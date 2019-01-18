The Greatest Dancer's Jordan Banjo expecting second baby eight months after welcoming son Congratulations!

Baby number two is on the way for Jordan Banjo and his girlfriend Naomi Courts. The couple have announced they are expecting again, just eight months after Naomi gave birth to their first child, a son Cassius. Taking to Instagram, Jordan, presenter of The Greatest Dancer, shared a photo of himself and Cassius looking at the baby scan.

"CASSIUS IS GOING TO BE A BIG BROTHER! Genuinely never felt more blessed, last year having Cassius was the best thing that's ever happened to me and @naomiella21, being a dad is genuinely the best job in the world and now we're going to be mummy and daddy to another little bubba later this year!" Jordan, 26, wrote. "@naomiella21 I'm so proud of you and the amazing mum/partner you are. Can't wait for the rest of this year and the crazy adventure of our little family getting that bit bigger!"

Naomi also posted the same photo, writing: "So I've been a bit quiet lately because we have some crazy exciting news..... CASS IS GOING TO BE A BIG BROTHER! We are over the moon and cannot wait to watch our little family grow."

Jordan and Naomi welcomed their first child in May 2018. At the time, the Diversity dancer shared a picture of his new bundle of joy heading home from hospital. "Myself and @naomiella21 haven't shared this straight away because we wanted to take some time to appreciate and enjoy the beautiful moment that we had as a family," he wrote in the caption. "But on the 07.05.2018 at 12.29am our beautiful son was born!"

The couple pictured when Naomi was pregnant with Cassius

It's an exciting time for the Banjo brothers. Jordan's older sibling Ashley, 30, is expecting his first baby with wife Francesca any day now. The Dancing on Ice judge revealed that he would ditch his duties on the skating competition if his wife went into labour. "It's kind of a double-edged sword where you'd be gutted that you'd miss the show, but I'd have to be straight out. I'm not missing the birth of my first child! I'd be gone," Ashley admitted to Radio Times.

