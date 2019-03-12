Celebrities who have been really honest about their fertility issues From Chrissy Teigen to Lena Dunham and Celine Dion...

Being completely honest about something as personal as fertility is often not easy - especially in the public eye - but it can go a long way in helping others. In a world where many people struggle to conceive naturally, to have A-listers, who often appear to have it all, open up and talk candidly of their own struggles, it can help to not only comfort others going through similar things but it can also helps educate on the subject too. Here, stars including Lena Dunham, Chrissy Teigen and Celine Dion open up about their fertility journeys…

