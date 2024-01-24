Gordon Ramsay's baby son Jesse melts hearts in rare update

Gordon Ramsay surprised his fans in November when he and his wife Tana shared the news that they had welcomed a sixth child, Jesse, the couple's third son.

The family haven't shared many snapshots of the little boy since but his doting older sister Holly couldn't resist revealing a new photo of her baby brother, and it's adorable!

The close-up, which the model and podcaster uploaded to her Instagram Stories, showed the tiny tot looking up at the camera, with his incredibly long eyelashes on display.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's newborn son Jesse James bonds with brother Oscar

"How do babies have such good lashes & I have to pay for mine," she teased in the caption. Little Jesse is clearly following in his brothers' footsteps as just like Jack, 24, and Oscar, four, he looks a lot like his celebrity chef dad!

Gordon and Tana were clearly delighted to welcome their little boy after speculation that they might not have finished expanding their family. The TV chef previously appeared to let the news slip during a radio interview with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

© Instagram Holly dotes on her little brother

Asked about the size of his family, the 57-year-old quipped: "Last time I looked there were five, there could be one more on the way." Amanda joked in response: "Is it Christmas or is it a baby?" Gordon then continued: "Do you know what, I don’t know yet. I'll double-check when I get back."

Jamie asked: "Have you inadvertently just revealed something you weren't meant to say?" To which Gordon responded: "Tana would like another baby and I'm like, 'No, no, no…'"

© Instagram The couple with their two youngest sons

His wife also hinted at the possibility of more children back in 2021, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, when she opened up about loving being a mother. Tana said: "The priority is being there for all the kids, who funnily enough, as they get older, they need you more – almost more than when they were little.

"Between balancing that and looking after the kids and being married to Gordon, there's quite a lot going on. That's pretty much enough to keep me stretched in all areas at the moment."

© Getty Gordon and Tana announced that they'd welcomed Jesse in November

She also admitted that she couldn't rule out having a sixth baby as she sweetly said; "Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies but I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s!

"I don't think there's ever a time when I'll go, 'Oh my god never, ever, ever again but let's just say I count my blessings and think I'm incredibly lucky."

© Instagram Holly was overjoyed to become a big sister again

Referring to Oscar, she added: "I'm just enjoying every single moment of this one." She also gave an insight into her fifth child's distinctive personality, continuing: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious.

"It's a blessing to us all. He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. "So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them."