The One Show's Alex Jones delights fans with gorgeous photos of her second son Alex welcomed her second child last week

Just days after announcing the birth of her second child, Alex Jones has delighted fans with more adorable snaps of her "tiny human". The One Show presenter shared one photo of baby Kit sleeping on her chest while she took a selfie in her bedroom; the little boy's crib can be seen in the background. "My tiny human," Alex wrote on Instagram alongside a blue heart emoji.

Another snap was taken during her night feed and showed a close-up of Kit's teeny tiny foot. "Taken hundreds of these photos while feeding at night," the mother-of-two captioned it.

Alex welcomed her second child with husband Charlie Thomson on Monday 13 May. She announced her family's new arrival one week later, debuting her baby on Instagram and writing: "And then there were 4!!! Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3.

"Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

The TV star has been able to enjoy some family time with her husband Charlie who is on paternity leave, sharing another gorgeous photo of Charlie carrying their two-year-old son Teddy on his shoulders while out and about in London. "Making the most of paternity leave," she wrote alongside the very sunny snap.

Alex has previously spoken about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'"

