The One Show's Alex Jones celebrates husband's birthday as due date nears Happy birthday to Charlie!

Alex Jones is preparing to welcome her second child any day now, but that didn't stop the heavily pregnant star from celebrating her husband Charlie Thomson's birthday on Tuesday. Alex took to Instagram to pay tribute to her other half, sharing a beautiful photo of the couple embracing their three-year-old son Teddy. "Happy birthday to this gorgeous human, we love you," she wrote.

The One Show presenter and New Zealander Charlie are about to become a family of four, with Alex expected to give birth imminently. She dropped a massive hint about her due date earlier this month when she joked about beating Meghan Markle, who welcomed her first child Archie on 6 May. Alongside a photo of a box of raspberry leaf tea, she quipped: "Trying to beat Meghan… or is it already too late?!" Raspberry leaf tea is believed to prepare the uterus for birth, so Alex, 42, clearly wants to get her baby moving soon.

Alex and Charlie are about to become parents again

Another big sign that her baby could be arriving imminently was when she revealed that her parents had come to stay with her in London. "Grandparents have arrived and standing by," she captioned a shot of her mum and dad playing in a park with Teddy. The TV presenter previously revealed that her mum was a huge help to her when she had her firstborn. "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully," she said. "I don't know how we would have done it without her."

MORE: Duchess Kate reveals scary incident with Prince Louis all parents can relate to

Loading the player...

Alex officially started her maternity leave from The One Show at the end of April. She will be replaced by Stacey Dooley, who will stand in for Alex from Monday 29 July for one week. Other guest presenters include Emma Willis, who will cover from Monday 3 June for two weeks and Mel Giedroyc, who will take on the job for one week from Monday 24 June. The stars will join regular guest hosts Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley.

MORE: Prince Harry just revealed the cutest thing about baby Archie

"I hope they have as much fun as I do on the show," Alex said last month. "I'll be back on the sofa in the autumn, but in the meantime, I plan on watching from my own sofa with little Teddy and the newest addition!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.