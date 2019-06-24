Stacey Solomon undergoes the ultimate makeover since welcoming baby Rex - take a look! Doesn't she look amazing?

Stacey Solomon is every inch the yummy mummy! The Loose Women panellist has unveiled the results of her glamourous makeover - and she's looks incredible. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the mum-of-three - who welcomed her youngest son Rex a month ago - told her followers that her transformation took a few days to complete. "Got my hair done," she wrote in the caption. "It took a couple of days because couldn't face it all at once! Haha."

Sharing her joy, she added: "Drew some eyebrows on and today I feel like a new person! No filter just utter joy! I don't know what I'm more excited about though my new fro or the fact that when I leaned over the bath to wash my hair my boob started leaking! Wahooooo! Only one and just a dribble but none the less I was ecstatic about it!" [sic]

Stacey's Loose Women colleague Nadia Sawalha was one of the first to comment, saying: "Gorgeous hunny." [sic] Fellow TV presenter Gaby Roslin wrote: "Oh I so love you." Fans went on the praise the 29-year-old for her honesty, with one posting: "Probably the most real pregnancy, birth, post-natal story ever posted by a celebrity. Thank the lord you are human too xx." Another said: "Once a girl has got her eyebrows on, she can conquer the world! You look gorgeous." A third fan added: "I think you're absolutely fabulous - a real role model for so many people out there of all ages x."

Stacey and her partner Joe Swash welcomed their first child together on 23 May. The former X Factor star is also a mother to Leighton, seven, and 11-year-old Zachary, while Joe is a father to 12-year-old Harry from a previous relationship. Since little Rex's arrival, the couple have been documenting their newborn's journey with fans on social media. The ex-EastEnders actor recently confessed he was left heartbroken after missing a major milestone in Rex's life. "How is my luck? I had to go away for work and Rex has his first smile, gutted," he said on Instagram.

