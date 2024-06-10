Great British Sewing Bee star Sara Pascoe's private family life with rarely-seen two children

Sara Pascoe might no longer be the regular host of The Great British Sewing Bee, but she remains a recognisable face on TV screens thanks to her stand-up comedy work and many appearances on panel shows.

Away from her career in comedy and presenting, however, she can be found at home with her two sons, Theodore, two, and Albie, nine months, whom she shares with her husband, Steen Raskopoulos.

The couple met at an Australian comedy festival and married in 2020, shortly before Sara, who has been open about her fertility struggles, gave birth to their first son via IVF.

In October 2023, Sara stepped down from the BBC textiles competition after she welcomed her second baby.

Since then, she's often shared glimpses into their wholesome home life as a family of four. Let's take a look…

1/ 6 © Instagram Sara Pascoe gives birth to second son, Albie After welcoming Albie in October 2023, Sara shared this gorgeous photo of her holding her newborn and her eldest looking on. "I've been in a hormone hole for three weeks so excuse my lateness - allow me to introduce baby Albie," she wrote. "As a 42-year-old infertile woman, I can't believe my luck to have had two children (IVF). I also can't believe how much washing there is." At the end of the slideshow, Sara also shared a funny image of new dad Steen looking a little dishevelled as she added: "I'll see you at gigs later in the year when I've stopped crying every three minutes, lots of love ps last photo is @steenrasko I think his face sums up the postpartum period very well."

2/ 6 © Instagram Brotherly bond How adorable is this photo? Little Albie can be seen nestled in his bed while older brother Theodore is cuddled up next to him. Sara confirmed she was expecting a second child earlier in the year when she posted a photo with a caption that read: "Here we go again. Eating for two and drinking for no one."

3/ 6 © Instagram Working mum Sara might be a second-time new mum, but she's still hard at work as she posted this photo with a caption that read: "How I work now," followed by a red love-heart emoji. Sara was holding her youngest in a front carrier while holding a script in hand, and fans flooded the comments with well-wishes and compliments.



4/ 6 © Instagram Sara keeps it real We love that Sara posted this video of how she's been finding weaning her youngest, Albie. Posting on Instagram, the mum shared a very relatable image of her with food on her face, before the camera panned around to adorable little Alfie who could be seen in his high chair asking for more food. Sara went on to tell the camera that one hack she has is wearing the same colour clothes. Wearing a cosy orange knit, she wrote jokingly: "See can barely notice it."

5/ 6 © Instagram Playtime for the kids How cute is this photo? Sara shared this snap of her youngest exploring toys and boys on his playmat but in the caption, she revealed another candid reality of being a mum. The post was to celebrate her new book, Weirdo, being published, and Sara explained: "My novel WEIRDO is released in paperback today! To celebrate my baby stayed up all night teething."

6/ 6 © Instagram Out and about This photo shows Sara once again carrying little Albie in a sling while she took her eldest, Theodore, out for a walk. The family can be seen walking together in the park, as Sara wrote: "Teaching my kid the importance of a very very big coffee."

