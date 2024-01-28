Jennifer Garner wishes her 'funny' children would be less private as she lifts lid on their personalities

Jennifer Garner is incredibly down-to-earth and has made sure her three children benefit from as normal a childhood as possible, all while growing up in Hollywood.

Recently, the 13 Going on 30 actress opened up about her home life during a chat with Dr. Aliza Pressman, in the latest episode of her podcast, Raising Good Humans.

During the conversation, Jennifer gave an insight into a family tradition she has been doing every New Years' Eve with her three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner opens up about parenting teenagers

"On New Year's Eve, my kids and I, we always do something, we write down something we want to let go of, something we want to manifest, etc," she said.

The doting mom - who shares her two daughters and son with ex-husband Ben Affleck - added: "They never show it to me, I wish! I let them have their privacy whatever...!"

© Nathan Howard Jennifer Garner opened up about how private her children are

During the chat, Jennifer also spoke about how her number one hope for all her children was for them to have a sense of humor.

"Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked. Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she concluded.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner with her youngest child, son Samuel

It's been an eventful few years for Jennifer's children, who have gained two stepsiblings after their dad Ben married Jennifer Lopez in 2022.

JLo's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, appear to have formed strong bonds with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and have been pictured out and about with them on several occasions, always smiling and looking happy and carefree.

© Angela Weiss Jennifer Garner shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer has even taken Seraphina and Emme out for the day on a trip to Disneyland in May. JLo, meanwhile, gave an insight into her twins' bond with Jennifer and Ben's children in an interview with Vogue.

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker said: "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They're teens."

She continued: "But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

© Phillip Faraone Jennifer is incredibly down-to-earth

The singer also fondly credited how strong her children are growing up to be, saying: "This generation is beautifully aware and involved and brave… I want my kids to stand up for themselves and the things they care about."

Parenting expert Lucy Shrimpton recently gave an insight into mother-of-three Jennifer's parenting style during a chat with HELLO!.

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

She said: "Jennifer Garner seems like the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have! She seems laid back, caring, present and confident." What's more, the 13 Going on 30 actress recently asked her children for advice when it came to playing a teenager in the recent movie Family Switch.

Lucy observed: "By taking advice from her kids on her professional career Jennifer shows that she values their opinion, and she should as after all it is their demographic that her films often want to target! Not only is she encouraging them as she shows that she trusts their opinion but she is teaching them to listen to others’ advice and be open minded to their thoughts.”

