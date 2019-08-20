Eric and Lara Trump welcome baby daughter and reveal her sweet name in first photo Congratulations!

A big congratulations to Eric and Lara Trump on the arrival of their second child! Proud dad Eric announced their baby's birth on Twitter on Tuesday in a gushing post, and revealed that they had welcomed a baby daughter called Carolina Dorothy Trump. He wrote: "@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!" He also shared a gorgeous photo of their daughter on Instagram. Carolina was wrapped up in a blanket and wearing a pink hat as her dad held her in his arms. Many of Eric's followers were quick to congratulate the couple, with one writing: "She is so precious! Congratulations Lara and Eric," while another added: "Congratulations. Love her name."

Eric and Lara are also parents to son Luke, who was born in September 2017. Ahead of Carolina's arrival, Lara spoke to HELLO! about how her pregnancy had been made extra-special by her trip to London with father-in-law US President Donald Trump during his state visit. "Knowing that one day I'll tell this baby about the adventure overseas and all that happened while in my belly made everything all the more meaningful," she said. "I can assure you that I never dreamed that I'd have the opportunity to visit Buckingham Palace, meet the Queen and the royal family and attend a State Dinner — it was an unforgettable few days."

The doting parents introduced Carolina to big brother Luke

Lara, 36, and her husband Eric - who tied the knot in 2014 - announced their second pregnancy joy in April. Ahead of the state visit, the American beauty took to her social media pages to share pictures with her husband, their son, and dogs, Charlie and Ben. She captioned the announcement: "BIG NEWS: Luke (& Charlie & Ben) can't wait to become big brothers this August!! We’re all very excited to add one more to our family!"

The couple currently split their time between New York City and Westchester, and are close to Donald and his wife Melania. Lara gave an insight into what kind of man Donald is behind-the-scenes during an interview with HELLO!. She said: "He is a man who, first and foremost, loves his family. He is a wonderful storyteller and loves large family dinners. We have such great times together and laugh a lot. He is gracious with his time and has a tremendous heart. He is an incredibly loyal person and never forgets those who are loyal to him. I feel very lucky to have a man like Donald Trump as my father-in-law."

