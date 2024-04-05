Donald Trump's son, Barron, 18, displays towering 6ft 7 physique in photo as he dwarfs lookalike dad

Barron Trump now stands head and shoulders above his parents Donald and Melania Trump and the latest photo of him only highlights his statuesque physique further.

The 18-year-old is the spitting image of his father, only at 6ft 7 he dwarfs 6ft 3 Donald.

In images from an event at Mar-a-Lago, Barron looked smart in a black suit and blue tie as he posed alongside guests including MMA fighter Colby Covington.

Others in attendance were steel magnate Justin Waller, entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, and Bo Loudon, who is the son of conservative commentator, Gina Loudon.

While Barron presented a leaner figure than his dad, the facial resemblance was clear, with his broad white smile in some images and a more serious pout in others.

© Instagram Barron Trump towers over his dad Donald Trump and Colby Covington

He also gets his height from Melania's side of the family. She stands at 5ft 11 and had a successful career as a model.

Donald previously confessed he thought his son might lean towards becoming a basketball player but he revealed: "He said, 'well I like soccer dad, actually.' I thought at you're height I like basketball better but you can't talk them into everything."

© Photo: Getty Images Barron has tried to remain out of the spotlight despite his famous family

Barron - who was 10 when Donald was elected President of the United States - recently turned 18 and he’s managed to stay out of the spotlight despite his famous family.

His childhood was mostly spent at their plush penthouse in New York City. During his first presidential campaign, Donald opened up about his son to People.

© Getty Images Barron Trump with his mother Melania Trump and dad Donald Trump

"He has a very good school in New York where he has a lot of friends," he said before explaining: "But I tell him if this happens, Daddy will help people, and can help children like him, and that makes him happy. He’s a young boy who is 9 years old and he is strong and smart and he gets it. He sees it."

Barron has come a long way since then and will graduate from the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida in 2024.

He is known to be incredibly close with his mom who prides herself on being a good parent.

© Getty Images Viktor Knavs, Melania Trump, Barron Trump and Donald Trump are seen at the funeral of Melania's mother Amalija Knavs

Speaking at a Mother's Day event in 2018, she said: "As a mother, I know what goes into raising a child. It takes an incredible amount of strength, a lot of time, a generous amount of patience, and all of our love."

With Donald's now in running in another presidential campaign, and Barron entering adulthood, the teen can likely expect to find himself in the public eye more often going forward.

