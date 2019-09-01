Exclusive: Ola and James Jordan announce their pregnancy joy after three-year fertility struggle Huge congratulations are in order!

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview in HELLO! magazine, James and Ola Jordan announce the news they thought they might never get to share - they are expecting their first child. "I still can't quite believe it," says Ola, who fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50% chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I don't think it's properly sunk in."

Talking to HELLO! just days after their 12-week scan, the former Strictly Come Dancing professionals are dancing on air – and so, it seems, is their baby due in March. "When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing," says 36-year-old Ola.

James, 41, is delighted at the prospect of becoming a dad, saying, "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

Ola and James Jordan are on cloud nine!

Despite a busy schedule work does not seem to be a priority for Ola at the moment. "I have a few jobs in the pipeline but I do want to take some time off to be with the baby when it arrives. I didn't wait all this time not to enjoy it!" James agrees: "We have some filming with Channel 5 coming up and then we have a panto in Redhill which we are both so excited about, then I will definitely take a bit of time off to be with Ola and the baby if I can."

After nearly three years of failed attempts, doctors had told them a natural pregnancy might never happen; so it is thanks to IVF that their dream is coming true. "When the doctor explained the only route for us to get pregnant would be IVF, it was tough to process. It's not something any couple ever thinks will happen to them," says James. "I'm so glad I get to see her become a mum because it's all she's ever really wanted. To me, she was the best dancer in the world. Now she will be, without doubt, the best mum."

The couple have been married for more than 15 years

In February, the professional dancers opened their hearts to HELLO! about their struggles to start a family. In the candid interview, the couple revealed that they had been trying to conceive for two years – with no success. "I would love to be a mum with all my heart and I just thought it would happen naturally," explained Ola. "James is also desperate to have babies and I just wish it could have happened by now. That's the one gift I would love to give him. I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right. But for us it just hasn’t happened like that."

At the time, they also revealed their plans to undergo IVF to fulfill their long-held wish. "The irony is that for 17 years during our career we tried not to have children because dancing is not a career that easily fits in with family life," shared James. "When we finally did try, it was a sting to realise we couldn't conceive straight away. After consultations we've realised we are one of the lucky ones and that, with help, hopefully one day we can realise our baby dreams."

On the constant questions about starting a family, James remarked: "We know when people ask us about it, that it's coming from a good place, and we understand people want us to have baby Jordans but each time we get asked about it, it cuts like a knife." Their struggles to conceive would have put any marriage under strain, but Ola explained: "We are a very close couple and always have been, but going through this has made us stronger than ever."

