Alex Jones concerns fans with injury during maternity leave

Alex Jones has revealed she is struggling with everyday tasks such as washing her hair after suffering an unknown injury. The One Show host, who is currently on maternity leave after the birth of her son Kit, shared a look at her left wrist and hand wrapped in plastic on Instagram Stories, in an apparent bid not to get it wet in the shower.

"About to attempt to wash my hair in the shower… wish me luck! #injured," Alex captioned the post. But, looking on the bright side, she was pleased to have a new luxurious shampoo and conditioner for some post-injury pampering.

Alex hasn't divulged the cause of her injury, but it is likely to be a burn or cut that is still healing and needs to be kept dry. It could make things difficult for the 42-year-old, who is a busy working mum to sons Teddy, two, and her son Kit, five months.

The mum-of-two is currently on maternity leave looking after her two boys, but recently made a return to work to host Proms in the Park 2019 in Swansea, with her baby son by her side. Alex shared a photo of them both in the back of a taxi on their way to BBC Proms and wrote: "Dipping my toes back into the work pond today! Me and Kit are coming for Proms in the Park."

Since Kit's arrival, Alex has been documenting her life as a mum-of-two and opening up about the good and not so good realities of having two small children. Ahead of welcoming her second baby, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on the podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

