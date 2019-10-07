Tim Vincent opens up about his adorable twin sons on Loose Women Tim found fame presenting Blue Peter between 1993 and 1997

Tim Vincent got himself into trouble with partner Gemma Charles on Monday - and he confessed all during his appearance on Loose Women! Tim, who found fame appearing on Blue Peter between 1993 and 1997, became a father for the first time in October last year, when Gemma gave birth to twin boys, Jasper and Felix. And during his appearance on the ITV show, he was asked how the little boys are getting on. The 46-year-old said both babies are doing really well, revealing that he had been busy feeding them banana that morning. But unfortunately he had left Gemma less than impressed; the TV star shared that it was also his partner's birthday, and said he had already been told off for not giving her a card from the boys that said 'Mum' on it.

Tim Vincent is a proud father to twin son, Jasper and Felix

Tim found out he was going to be a first-time father at the age of 45 last year, and he told HELLO! how his joy doubled when the scan revealed the couple were going to welcome twins. "It was a surprise to both of us, neither of us have twins in our families. We are both delighted. After the scan there were tears and hurried phone calls to both our mums who had the same reaction, 'Are you serious/You are kidding me'. In fact every time we tell friends we are expecting twins, our news is greeted by laughter, especially if it's from people who already have children!"

The star pictured with partner Gemma

He added: "At 45, I am definitely on the scale of 'older dad' however the timing is perfect for me. I think having a family is always something I wanted but my career has often taken me away for protracted periods sometimes last minute." Tim and Gemma met through a dating app and the attraction was instant. "Apart from being stunningly beautiful, Gemma has travelled the world and has a masters degree to boot," Tim said. "She was also on the same page as me as we both wanted children and we are ready to take the next step together in our lives. Almost immediately after our first few dates I had to fly to the US for a filming assignment and Gemma joined me at the end. Since then we have been inseparable."

Announcing the safe arrival of his babies in October, Tim confirmed to HELLO!, "Baby Jasper Oliver (6Ilbs) and Felix Samuel (5Ilbs) arrived on Thursday 18 October. The boys were born just after midday and all are doing very well," the statement read, adding that they were born at 12:31 and 12:34.