Blue Peter's Tim Vincent becomes father to twins – find out names and gender

Congratulations to former Blue Peter presenter Tim Vincent, who has become a father for the first time. The TV star has welcomed twin boys with his partner Gemma Charles, revealing the joyous news to HELLO! Baby Jasper Oliver (6Ilbs) and Felix Samuel (5Ilbs) arrived on Thursday 18 October. "The boys were born just after midday and all are doing very well," the statement read, adding that they were born at 12:31 and 12:34.

Tim, 45, had hinted at his baby news on Tuesday, saying it was "ironic" that he was covering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby announcement. Sharing a photo from outside Buckingham Palace where he was reporting for ITV, Tim wrote on Instagram: "How ironic I am covering Harry and Meghan's baby news outside Buckingham Palace just a few days before hopefully my own baby news."

Tim was also in the news this week as he and his fellow co-stars celebrated Blue Peter's 60th birthday in Manchester. "Six Blue Peter presenters spanning several different generations, hairstyles, careers and lives..." he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Anthea Turner, John Leslie, Diane-Louise Jordan, Katy Hill and Richard Bacon. "All united in the fact we proudly wore our BP Badges last night to celebrate the 60th Birthday of the longest running children's show in the world."

In July, the father-of-two spoke to HELLO! about the moment he found out he was having twins with partner Gemma. "It was a surprise to both of us, neither of us have twins in our families. We are both delighted," he said. "After the scan there were tears and hurried phone calls to both our mums who had the same reaction, 'Are you serious/You are kidding me?' In fact, every time we tell friends we are expecting twins, our news is greeted by laughter, especially if it's from people who already have children!"

He added: "At 45, I am definitely on the scale of 'older dad' however the timing is perfect for me. I think having a family is always something I wanted but my career has often taken me away for protracted periods sometimes last minute." Tim and Gemma met through a dating app and the attraction was instant. "Apart from being stunningly beautiful, Gemma has travelled the world and has a masters degree to boot," Tim said. "She was also on the same page as me as we both wanted children and we are ready to take the next step together in our lives. Almost immediately after our first few dates I had to fly to the US for a filming assignment and Gemma joined me at the end. Since then we have been inseparable."

