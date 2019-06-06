Dad-to-be David Tennant receives permission for major change at his family home They’ve been waiting a year for the good news

David Tennant and his wife Georgia Moffett have been granted planning permission to make some big changes at their Chiswick home, including installing a swimming pool in their garden. The couple – who recently announced they are expecting their fifth child – have waited a year to receive the good news about their planning application.

The Good Omens actor plans to install a 16-metre swimming pool, at an estimated cost of £150,000. The plans also include a changing room, gym and garden room, which will be screened by a row of trees to provide privacy for David, Georgia, and their children.

The big changes to the family home come amid some more exciting news for David and Georgia, as they revealed they are expecting their fifth child later this year. The former Doctor Who actor let the news slip during an appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden in May, admitting: "Five is a lot."

The couple are already parents to Tyler, 17, Olive, eight, Wilfred, six, and Doris, four. However, his eldest son Tyler had a surprising reaction to the news. "We have number five child on the way. It's very exciting," David said on The Graham Norton Show. "There is a big spread of ages, with a 17 year old at one end. When he found out about the new baby, he was like, 'You're having another one?' It's odd when a 17 year old is giving his parents a lecture on birth control!"

David and Georgia – whose dad, Peter Davison, was the fifth actor to portray the famous Time Lord between 1981 and 1984 – met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008, and married three years later.

