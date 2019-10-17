Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively FINALLY confirm baby gender with cute pic We can't find to find out Ryan and Blake's third daughter's name

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively appear to have confirmed the gender of their third child two months after the birth, and it sounds like they have welcomed third daughter! Ryan shared a photo of his wife and their bouncing baby girl on Twitter while requesting that his followers vote to help climate change in the upcoming election. The snap, taken in the woods, *show Ryan and Blake laughing while holding their newborn, whose face has been obscured with a fake smiley face instead.

The pair have three daughters

He wrote: "I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years." Fans were quick to congratulate the couple (and make jokes about the photoshopped smiley face). One person wrote: "Aw congrats on your third daughter," while another shared a gif which read: "She has your eyes."

The pair already share two daughters

READ: 15 celebrities who don't drink alcohol

The pair, who also share four-year-old James and three-year-old Inez, have yet to reveal their third baby daughter's name. While they usually keep their children away from the spotlight, they made an exception back in 2016 when Ryan received his Hollywood Star on the Walk of Fame, and little James and Inez stole the show. Previously chatting about fatherhood to Marie Claire, Ryan said: "Not unlike most people [I’ve found] there is something of a relief to it, that you’re not the centre of your own universe any more and there’s something nice about how trivial all those other little things you used to lay awake at night worrying about become. I think there’s something beautiful about that, and that’s not something I was expecting."

READ: 14 celebrity wardrobes and glam rooms that have to be seen to be believed