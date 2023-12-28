Blake Lively looks identical to daughter James in unearthed childhood photo

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds have always been incredibly private about their children, and we can count on one hand the number of times they've happily allowed their four kids to be pictured.

One such time was when Deadpool star Ryan received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016, bringing the couple's little ones along for the ride. Baby Inez made her public debut, but it was then two-year-old cutie James who stole the show with her crop of bright blonde curls.

Well, it turns out the Lively hair gene is strong because Blake looked identical to her eldest daughter when she was a child.

An unearthed photograph from Blake's school yearbook showed just how similar the pair are. With her trademark beaming smile and blonde ringlets framing her face, it's hard to tell young Blake and her daughter apart.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Little James (pictured left aged two in 2016) looked just like Blake as a child

And it's not just Blake and her firstborn who look alike! The Gossip Girl actress recently shared a selfie with her mom, and the pair have the same dark blonde locks.

With their blue eyes, expressive smiles, and near identical side-parted hair falling in tumbling waves, the mother and daughter duo looked so similar.

© Getty Images The little girl (pictured with younger sister Inez) stole the show at Ryan Reynolds' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Blake, 35, and Ryan, 46, are devoted parents to their children James, now nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four.

They welcomed a fourth child in February 2023, but have chosen not to make the baby's name or gender public knowledge.

© Instagram Blake and Ryan tied the knot in 2012 and have made family life a priority

Blake previously joked about suffering from exhaustion due to raising four kids under the age of ten, joking about it as she launched a new range of pre-mixed cocktails, Betty Booze, as an expansion to her successful soft drink brand Betty Buzz.

"BettyBooze at your service. These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly. … Ish," Blake posted on her Instagram Stories earlier this year.

The Hollywood couple seldom allow their children to be photographed in public

Ryan and Blake married in 2012 after meeting on the set of superhero flick The Green Lantern and have made family life a priority.

Speaking about his children, the Wrexham FC owner told People magazine: "It's genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going."

Detailing how modern parenting has allowed for a better understanding of his kids' upbringing, he said: "I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid," adding: "It's just totally different now."