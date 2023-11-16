Ryan Reynolds talks big move involving Blake Lively and four children – and it hits close to home

Ryan Reynolds quickly jetted over to his hometown of Vancouver, Canada to receive one of the British Columbia province's highest honors – the Order of British Columbia.

The 47-year-old Canadian-American star was awarded by B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in a private investiture ceremony on Wednesday, which was reported on by The Vancouver Sun.

Speaking with the publication after the ceremony, which he described as "surreal," Ryan gushed about his life growing up in B.C., saying: "It's just an incredible honor to be recognized by my home.

"I don't know a more succinct way to put it. This is a homecoming in every sense. I was pretty moved listening to those folks talk about me as if I can't hear them."

The Deadpool star also discussed the possibility of setting up a home in Vancouver with wife Blake Lively and their four children, daughters James, eight, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, plus an unnamed fourth child they welcomed last holiday season.

"We've been – I guess I could characterize it as – subtly looking for a while," he said about potentially moving from their home in Westchester County, New York.

© Instagram Ryan received an Order of B.C. surrounded by family

"Thankfully my wife is obsessed with Vancouver and the food scene in Vancouver," Ryan continued. "I'm obsessed with the childhood that I was given and how privileged that was to grow up in a place like Vancouver, which I think has imbued tenets that I have taken and carried with me throughout my entire career.

"It has really given me the tools to process and deal with a lot of the things maybe some of my peers have slightly more maladaptive coping mechanisms to deal with."

Ryan's mother Tammy and his brothers Jeff, Terry, and Patrick were also in attendance at the ceremony, with Tammy praising all four of her sons by saying: "It's just beautiful to have the whole family here and to celebrate Ryan. I'm very proud of him as I am with all four boys."

© Instagram "Thankfully my wife is obsessed with Vancouver and the food scene in Vancouver."

She continued: "Yes, Ryan is a good actor, he's got the ability. I don't know where he got it from, it wasn't me, but you know he is a great role model.

"That's what makes me so happy. … He is a humanitarian and a role model and I'm just so proud of him for that. He makes a difference in the world."

Ryan shared photographs from the ceremony on social media and wrote alongside them: "Receiving the Order of British Columbia is the honor of a lifetime.

© Getty Images The Hollywood couple are parents to four children

"I could have been born anywhere but I had the dumb and incredible luck to be made in Vancouver. **Contrary to my earlier belief, the award is NOT a political appointment.** It's merely symbolic and holds no real power."

On a more personal note, he added: "Also, huge thanks to my three older brothers, Patrick, Terry, and Jeff as well as my mom, Tammy… we're always there for each other. No matter what. Love you.

"P.s. Being home for 24 hours made my life 10,000 hours better."

