Blake Lively poses with lookalike mother – and they have identical hair

Blake Lively has long been every blonde's hair inspiration – and it turns out she gets her gorgeous locks from her mama!

The 36-year-old Gossip Girl star, who shares four mini-me children with husband Ryan Reynolds, uploaded a stunning selfie on Instagram featuring her beautiful mother Elaine, and the resemblance was plain to see.

© Instagram Blake Lively posed with lookalike mother Elaine - and fans were struck by their resemblance

The ladies were both dressed in white, with The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star Blake rocking a cream knit while her mom sported an off-white top offset by layered Tiffany bling.

With their fresh, dewy makeup, blue eyes, expressive smiles, and near identical side-parted locks falling in tumbling waves, the pair looked so similar.

© Taylor Hill/Getty Blake grew up on film sets and her whole family has followed in her parents' showbiz footsteps

Blake joked in the accompanying caption: "I would like to replace the term “hoarder” in favor of “maximalist”. It makes me feel better. Wonder where I get it from…"Me: mom come take a pic for Tiffany with me. Which necklace do you want to wear? Mom: All of them. Me: no. pick your favorite. Mom: ALL of them. Turn on The Makeup Light. …the woman wins. Every time. #LockWithLove @tiffanyandco."

Fans couldn't get over the resemblance. "Umm is that your sister…. her style is unmatched… now we know who you get it from. You two are adorable," one fan commented.

© Jamie McCarthy/Getty Blake's older sister Robyn (left) is also an actress

Another wrote: "What a sweet mother-daughter bond!," while a third penned: "Now we know where you get that great hair from!!!

Blake's showbiz family

It turns out it's not just good looks that run in the Lively family. Blake's parents Elaine and Ernie both had long careers working in Hollywood; her father was both an actor and director while her mother was an actress turned talent manager.

Sadly, the Green Lantern star's beloved dad Ernie passed away aged 74 in 2021 from cardiac complications.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake's father Ernie sadly passed away in 2021

Blake's four siblings are all in the 'biz too. Her older sister Robyn Lively, who is 15 years her senior, is perhaps the best-known aside from Blake

Robyn has featured in Teen Witch, Chicago Hope, and most recently 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Meanwhile, Blake's brother Eric is known for his role in American Pie, while sister Lori's credits include TV shows like The Bold and the Beautiful and Two and a Half Men, and her director brother Jason has appeared in The Dukes of Hazzard.

Blake has previously discussed growing up in showbusiness, revealing she got the acting bug young because she was always on film sets.

WATCH: Blake Lively's childhood bedroom is fit for a princess

She told Radio Free Entertainment: "I've grown up on sets. My mom is a manager and always has kids come in for coaching, my family's always going over lines for an audition, I'm always stealing craft service.

DISCOVER: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on baby number five: everything couple has said about their expanding family

"So it was so much a part of my life that I never felt a desire for it. And it seemed like such a nightmare."