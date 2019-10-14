Hayley Tamaddon welcomes her first baby and shares sweet photo! It's the 42-year-old ex-Emmerdale star's first child with fiancé Adrian

Hayley Tamaddon has welcomed her first baby! The 42-year-old former Coronation Street actress announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a sweet black and white snapshot showing her holding her baby boy's tiny hand. "He's here. He's incredible. And we are besotted," she wrote. Fans and famous friends were quick to congratulate Hayley and her fiancé Adrian, with Samia Longchambon writing: "Ahhh amazing! Huge congratulations Hayley." Former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips added: "Yessssssss. With all the love to give and get."

Hayley Tamaddon has announced the arrival of her first child

Hayley announced her pregnancy in April, and the following month let slip the gender of her unborn child. During an appearance on Lorraine, she remarked: "I will bring him… or her. Eek… to meet you, I think I might have just told you what it is!" said Hayley, throwing her hands up to her mouth. After Lorraine joked that she would be knitting some blue booties then, Hayley nodded her head in excitement. She further revealed that she had given up hope of having a baby.

"I've read there's only a five per cent chance after 40 per month of a woman getting pregnant and the risk of miscarriage increases massively. And sadly, we did go through that," she said. "I got to 42 thinking it's never going to happen. I've had a lot of ovary trouble from a teenager all the way through my life, with ovarian cysts bursting here there and every way, which is not great. You add everything up."

The star is yet to share the name of her newborn son

Just three weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Hayley again took to social media with more happy news. "HE PROPOSED.............. I said YES!!!! This year is turning out to be quite wonderful," she told fans, sharing a snapshot of her beautiful engagement ring.