Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood shares dreams of becoming a dad one day

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood recently revealed he would like to become a father at the age of 54. The TV star, who has been in a relationship with boyfriend Jonathan Myring since February 2018, confessed that his latest role in the musical Annie has inspired him to think about adopting a child. "It is something we have talked about. There are so many children out there just like in Annie, who are orphaned for whatever reason and they just need a loving family," he told The Sun in June.

"But I am waiting to see how our relationship develops and if it's solid enough and a good base to bring children into it. It certainly needs a lot of planning," the Australian-British dancer added. From 2015 to 2017, Craig starred as drunken orphanage owner Miss Hannigan in the UK tour of the hit musical. Based on a comic strip by Harold Gray, called Little Orphan Annie, the story follows a curly red-haired girl called Annie, who lives in an orphanage.

Craig has never looked happier since embarking on his relationship with Jonathan; they were introduced through a mutual friend backstage during the 2018 Strictly tour. Sharing his happiness, he previously told The Sun: "I'm really happy. He's absolutely gorgeous, super intelligent. It's a bit too early for the L word but we really, really like each other. This one is definitely a keeper."

In November 2018, Craig then shared his thoughts about marriage - saying it was on the cards! "It's been ten months since we got together and this is serious - I am about to spend Christmas in the bosom of his family down in Sussex," he told the Daily Mail. "It will be very traditional with lots of children running around," he continued. "I love it, I will even be doing some cooking. I'm very good at stuffing. I honestly hope Jonathan and I will get married. But there won’t be any children - that's a step too far!"

