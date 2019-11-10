Fans go wild for Brooke Vincent's first family photo with baby Mexx and Kean Bryan The former Corrie star welcomed her son two weeks ago

Brooke Vincent has been delighting fans with photos of her newborn son Mexx, but on Saturday, the actress sent her followers into meltdown after sharing the first complete family portrait with her boyfriend Kean Bryan. Brooke and her footballer partner were pictured cosying up together in bed, with their two-week-old tot nestled on Brooke's chest. "Mexx's Mummy & Daddy," she wrote.

Naturally, fans couldn't get enough of the snap, with Emmerdale stars Charley Webb replying "Beautiful" and Sally Ann Matthews writing: "You're all too darn gorgeous for your own good. I adore you x." Lydia Bright also posted some blue love heart emojis, while Billie Faiers sent her congratulations. Other comments from fans included, "Absolutely perfect family photo," "Gorgeous family and a very lucky boy. Blessed xx," and "Such a beautiful little family."

Brooke and her boyfriend Kean Bryan with baby Mexx

Brooke, 27, gave birth in October, announcing the news on Instagram. She wrote: "On Wednesday 23rd October at 8.14am Our Baby Boy Arrived. Mexx S J Bryan, you complete us." The actress has been keeping fans updated with her motherhood journey and has been experiencing a lot of firsts with baby Mexx, including, most recently, the pair's first shopping trip together.

MORE: Kate and Meghan join the Queen at Remembrance Sunday service

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brooke shared a photo of herself cradling Mexx while he sweetly rested his head against her shoulder. Captioning the pic, she wrote: "It's safe to say Mexx is a better furniture shopper than his dad," followed by a crying with laughter emoji and a yellow heart.

Mexx was born on 23 October

MORE: Why Meghan was on a different balcony from Kate at Remembrance Sunday event

In August, Brooke headed off on maternity leave, with her Corrie character Sophie being written out temporarily to go travelling. The star spoke about her emotional departure from the soap on Instagram and opened up about her excitement at becoming a first-time mum. She wrote: "I can't believe 15 years ago I came onto the street to play 'Sophie Webster' and today I left to play my biggest role yet, 'Mummy'. My amazing family at Coronation Street I am going to miss you all so much. Thank you for always looking after me, for keeping me on the straight and narrow and for letting me get away with murder over the years."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.