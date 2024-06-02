David Beckham shares solo father-daughter date with 'little one' Harper

David Beckham had high hopes for his co-owned football team Inter Miami as they played against St. Louis in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

Despite bringing along his good luck charm, his daughter Harper Seven, the football legend's team only managed to draw in the game.

"Didn't get the 3 points we wanted but I have this little one by my side," David, 49, gushed about his lookalike daughter as he beamed alongside her in an Instagram post.

© Instagram / @davidbeckham Harper Beckham shared a sweet moment with her dad, David

David and Victoria Beckham's 12-year-old looked like the image of her father as she smiled beside him. The cool-girl Beckham wore a pastel pink 'baby tee' top and baggy low-rise jeans, letting her honey blonde hair fall to her shoulders in natural waves.

"Your little mini you!" commented a fan on Instagram, as another added: "We are satisfied with the little queen by your side… Good luck always."

Remarking on their striking similarities, another fan wrote: "I love that she looks like you!"

Harper is a mini style icon of the Beckham family

While Harper may have inherited her dad's looks, it's clear to see she's following in her mum's sartorial footsteps. At just 12, the youngest Beckham has already graced the front row of Fashion Week, joined her family on the red carpet and collaborated on her first fashion collection for her mother's eponymous designer label.

© Instagram The family recently celebrated Victoria's 50th birthday

At Victoria's star-studded 50th birthday soirée last month, Harper stole the show in a silky slip dress and chic white mules as she partied amongst the Spice Girls, Tom Cruise and the Ramsay family.

At the end of the party, Harper was seen departing Oswald’s private member's club in London with her brother Cruz, looking effortlessly chic as she adopted her mother's go-to styling hack of draping an oversized blazer over her shoulders.

© Getty Harper Beckham was seen leaving mum Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party wearing white dress

During a recent interview with France Inter, Victoria revealed how she's raising her only daughter to be kind. "I've always had to work hard, even at school. It wasn't easy," she revealed.

"I was never the most popular girl. What I tell my daughter often is that it's important to not be the cleverest or the prettiest, but to be the kindest, to be the one who works hard and won't accept a no."

She finished by adding: "You have to be strong, you have to believe in yourself, and you also have to stay kind."