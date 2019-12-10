Gemma Atkinson has shared the news that baby Mia is about to board her first ever flight! Taking to Instagram, the former Hollyoaks star revealed to her followers that the little'un would soon take to the skies, and also asked what to do about feeding Mia, writing: "First flight with Mia soon! With regards to her taking her milk and formula through security, what happens? I obv can't pre-make her milk. Genuinely no idea what to do. #Newmumdilemmas."

It seems that Gemma was met with plenty of helpful responses from other mums, as not long after her first post, the Strictly star wrote another, saying: "Thank you! All so kind with your advice and experiences (some quite scary experiences.)"

Gemma shared the post on Instagram

Earlier on Tuesday, Gemma, 35, revealed that she has already started her Christmas shopping and had treated her stepdad Peter to a brand new games console – a Nintendo Switch!

The mother-of-one hilariously explained: "My second eBay purchase is the Nintendo Switch. This is going to my stepdad Peter for Christmas. He has a Gameboy, and he needs upgrading to be honest. And also, I fancy having a go on this little bad boy myself. So when I'm round at my mum's I can do."

Gemma recently told her followers that she spent last Christmas at her mum's house with boyfriend Gorka Marquez and that at the time, she was pregnant with little Mia. Sharing a snap of herself and Gorka in front of a Christmas tree, she wrote: "Throwback to last Christmas at mum's house and the face we made before telling the whole family that there was a new addition growing in my tummy. So exciting that this Christmas Mia is here with us. She’ll have absolutely no idea what’s going on, but still!"

