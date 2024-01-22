Khloe Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to niece Dream, who she considers 'one of my babies'

Khloe Kardashian is considered everyone's favorite aunt in her famous family, and dotes on her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children.

The Kardashians star is particularly close with her young niece Dream, seven, who is the only child of her younger brother, Rob Kardashian.

Khloe often shares sweet photos of Dream hanging out with her and her children, True, five, and Tatum, one, and includes her in all of their family activities.

Most recently, the Good American designer took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the little girl.

Khloe re-shared a fan account's Instagram post, which featured two photos side-by-side. The first was of Khloe with her arm around Rob when they were young children, alongside a picture of Dream cuddling a baby Tatum.

Khloe Kardashian paid tribute to her niece Dream Kardashian

The mom-of-two simply captioned the image with a love heart emoji. Khloe previously referred to Dream as "one of my babies" as she gushed about her young niece.

On an episode of The Kardashians, during which Khloe was helping to plan Dream's sixth birthday party in 2022, she said: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian with her two children and her niece, Dream

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

The star also praised Rob's parenting skills: "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs.

Khloe Kardashian and Dream Kardashian

"Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

Khloe even has a necklace with the names of her two children and Dream, showing just how much she values the little girl. Rob is more than grateful for Khloe's close involvement in his family life and this was more than evident when he paid tribute to her on her birthday.

© Instagram Cousins Dream and True are incredibly close

His message read: "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian. Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you."

Dream is the only child of Rob and his ex Blac Chyna. She splits her time between her mom and dad's homes in LA, following a highly-publicized custody battle.

