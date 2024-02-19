Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream spends special time at her famous aunty's house bonding with cousins

In a heartwarming family gathering, Dream Kardashian recently enjoyed a memorable sleepover at her Aunt Khloe Kardashian's residence, alongside her cousins.

Khloe, at 39, took to social media to share delightful snapshots of her daughter True, aged five, embracing the joy of childhood with her cousins during this special night.

The event, aptly dubbed a "cousin sleepover," saw the girls donning adorable matching pink pajamas adorned with cat motifs, setting the tone for a night filled with giggles and whispers.

Khloe's Snapchat stories offered fans a glimpse into the meticulously arranged sleepover, complete with a cozy fort, blankets sprawled across the floor, oversized cat pillows, and an assortment of party snacks, ensuring the little ones had everything they needed for a night of fun.

© Snapchat Dream joins her cousins for a sleepover

The images captured heartwarming moments, including one where True, Chicago, and Dream are seen holding hands in a circle of unity and sisterhood.

Chicago, Kim Kardashian's daughter with Kanye West, and Dream, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, showcased the tight-knit bond shared among the Kardashian cousins.

© Snapchat The kid's grandmother Kris Jenner also made an appearance

Amidst the joyous chaos of popcorn bowls and freshly sliced fruit, a special guest made a surprise visit. Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, dropped by to partake in the festivities.

Dressed in a chic black sweatsuit and holding a clear drink, Kris posed for a snapshot with her granddaughters, adding a touch of glamour to the sleepover.

© Snapchat Cute slumber party set up

"My mom stopped by for the cousin sleepover," Khloe captioned the photo, highlighting the family's close-knit nature.

Khloe has previously expressed her affectionate relationship with Dream, considering herself a significant maternal figure in her niece's life.

© Instagram Khloe has a very close relationship with Dream

During a candid conversation with Scott Disick at Dream's sixth birthday celebration, Khloe acknowledged her role as more than just an aunt, describing herself as a "third parent" to Dream.

In a confessional, Khloe shared her love for mothering, emphasizing the importance of providing Dream with strong maternal influences, whether from herself, Blac Chyna, or other loving family members.

Dream's parents, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, embarked on their relationship in early 2016 and welcomed Dream into the world later that year.

Despite their eventual split in 2017, the couple agreed to a shared custody arrangement for Dream, underscoring their commitment to co-parenting.

The cousin sleepover at Khloe's luxurious $17 million mansion is just one of many gatherings that celebrate the bond between the young Kardashian cousins.

Previous holiday sleepovers have seen the children engaging in dance parties and enjoying festive decorations, with little Tatum also joining in on the fun.

These gatherings not only foster a sense of family unity but also create cherished memories for the children, reinforcing their connection as they grow up together.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.