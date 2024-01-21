Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream has fans seeing double in unseen family photo with cousin Chicago

Rob Kardashian is notoriously private when it comes to his family life, but his young daughter Dream, seven, often makes appearances on social media.

The little girl is growing up fast, and a recent picture featuring her and her younger cousin Chicago West, six, had fans seeing double, as they looked so alike!

The pair were pictured in a sweet image posted by grandmother Kris Jenner on Monday January 18, to mark Chicago's sixth birthday.

In the image, the pair twinned in co-ordinating pink outfits, while posing outside in the backyard.

Comments included "Dream and Chicago are twins," and "Dream looks just like Chicago!"

The pair are incredibly close too, and Dream was by Chicago's side as she celebrated her birthday at home in Calabasas, complete with a Bratz themed birthday party and fashion show.

Chicago looked incredibly shy as she walked down the catwalk at her birthday party, dressed in a pretty pink outfit, but Dream was by her side, confidently walking next to her younger cousin and making sure that she was okay.

© Photo: Instagram Dream is incredibly close to her cousins

Rob clearly is just as close with his young niece as Dream is, and made a rare return to social media on Monday to pay tribute to Chicago on her special day.

The doting uncle shared a picture of Dream and Chicago wearing matching outfits while enjoying lunch out, and wrote: "Happy birthday Chi," alongside a slew of love heart emojis.

© Instagram Rob's daughter Dream in her bedroom

While Rob keeps out of the spotlight, his daughter Dream often features on her family members' social media pages.

The adorable little girl - who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna - is particularly close with her aunt Khloe. Khloe has revealed the reason why Dream spends so much time at her family's home in a past episode of The Kardashians, admitting that she was like the little girl's "third parent", and is there to help Rob - who is notoriously private - out whenever he needs it.

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian with her two children and her niece, Dream

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

She also explained: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

