Coleen Rooney's son's Grinch-themed birthday cake has to be seen to be believed The star shares four-year-old Kit with Wayne Rooney

Coleen Rooney has thrown her son Kit a fabulous fourth birthday party – and it was The Grinch themed! The doting mum shared snaps of the celebrations on Instagram, and the decorations look incredible, featuring a giant cardboard cut-out of the Dr Seuss character surrounded by red and green balloons – not to mention a delicious-looking birthday cake adorned with the Grinch himself and the birthday boy's name. In the photos, little Kit can be seen standing proudly in the middle of the decorations, with a big grin on his face.

Coleen added the caption: "Happy Birthday to my boy Kit… our funny little man, with such loving ways! Have the best day." Famous faces and fans alike were quick to reply to Coleen's post, wishing Kit the happiest of birthdays and commenting on the incredible spread. Kimberley Walsh wrote: "This is brilliant my boys would love this!" One follower added: "Happy birthday gorgeous boy," while a second wrote: "Such a cool idea for a party!"

Coleen shared the snap on Instagram

Kit is one of four sons that Coleen shares with her footballer husband Wayne Rooney. Aside from the birthday boy, the pair also have Kai, ten, Klay, six, and Cass, one. The star often keeps followers up to date with her family's adventures, and the Rooney's holiday snaps will make you want to book a flight away ASAP.

Earlier in January, the mother-of-four shared an adorable, black-and-white photo of all of her boys together in the bathtub, and the snap melted the hearts of Coleen's followers, who couldn't help but reply saying just how fabulous her Instagram post was.

One wrote: "Aw they are so cute!" Another added: "What a fabulous photo." Many more simply left heart emojis and the word: "Gorgeous!" We have to say, we agree with the 33-year-old's followers – the moment was seriously heartwarming!

