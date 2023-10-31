Stacey Solomon's family Halloween costume is next level - and look how much baby Belle has grown

Stacey Solomon is in the mood to celebrate Halloween and she got the family together as they all dressed up as characters from the iconic 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz.

Stacey took on the role of Glinda the Good Witch while her husband Joe Swash was in character as the Scarecrow. Meanwhile, the couple's children were all in character as well with Rex, four, taking on the role of the Tin Man while daughter Rose, two, was all dolled up as Dorothy, complete with a white Toto dog in her bag, and baby Belle was adorably dressed up as the Cowardly Lion.

The Loose Women star revealed that her two teenage sons, Zach and Leighton, had "grown out" of the family tradition of group costumes, but revealed had they been present, Zack would have been a flying monkey while Leighton would have been Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

In her caption, the mum-of-five shared: "Happy Halloween. Lots of love from Dorothy, Glinda, The Scarecrow, The Tin Man & The Cowardly Lion. Missing the big boys this year but they've outgrown the family costume. Devastated, but grateful I hopefully have many more years with the little ones.

Stacey and her family got into the Halloween spirit

"Rose is OBSESSED with her new shoes, I have a feeling they'll be her school shoes from this day forward & Rex is axing down our trees as I write this. Happy Halloween everyone. Love you all."

Her followers were obsessed with the stunning family photoshoot, as one commented: "I love how you do this every year! Your kids will always remember these memories," and a second added: "The most craziest family ever, great pics. Rose and her magic red shoes, Belle the lion, Rex the tin man melts my heart especially as I hate Halloween."

Stacey has been making memories with her young girl

A third posted: "Awww couldn't love this more!! Aww Stacey this is the best," while a fourth shared: "I absolutely love this. My all time favourite film. Yous all look amazing," and a fifth joked: "I love how the boys have outgrown it but Joe isn't exempt!"

Stacey has been documenting almost every part of Belle's life since she arrived back in February and she thrilled fans earlier in the month when she and Rose dressed the tot up early in preparation for Halloween.

Stacey's older children didn't take part in the photoshoot

The star sweetly dressed her baby girl in a white and orange striped romper complete with a sequined tutu and three Halloween-themed emblems. A second photo showed Stacey and Joe enjoying a bonding moment with their little girl, while a final snapshot showed Belle posing alongside her brother, Rex.

"Belle's First Halloween. That smile [crying emoji] I can't cope. The little ones all wanted to dress up just to be at home today," Stacey noted in her caption.

The singer is married to Joe Swash

"Rose wanted to dress Belle up [laughing face emoji] so we took some pictures at the front door for belles first Halloween. Happy Tuesday Everyone. Hope this makes you smile as much as it did us."

Stacey's legion of followers went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Awwww Belle you are the most beautiful little pumpkin," while another shared: "Aww the absolute spitting image of her brothers and sister! Beautiful! Happy Halloween Belle!"