Gregg Wallace is back on our TV screens on Thursday evenings presenting MasterChef with his co-host, chef John Torode. The star has fronted the popular cooking show since 2005 and garnered an army of fans with his down-to-earth personality and charismatic demeanour. But how much do you know about Gregg's life away from the cameras? The former grocer has been married four times and is dad to three children. Here, we take a look at the TV host's family life.

Gregg Wallace's wife Anne-Marie

Gregg is married to Anne-Marie Sterpini, who at age 32, is 21 years his junior. The couple first met on Twitter in 2013 while discussing a recipe. Speaking to HELLO! Gregg explained: "I just looked at Anna's photo and thought 'Wow, she's pretty.'" The pair married in August 2016 at Hever Castle in Kent, with Gregg's MasterChef partner John Torode as his best man.

Gregg with his wife Anne-Marie

"Meeting Anna has brought me what I think I've always been searching for – that big, warm family dynamic and there's real strength in that," he told us. "I'm very conscious of people thinking I just do this willy-nilly. But we haven't rushed into this – we've been together for three years and I truly have never met anyone like Anna."

Gregg Wallace's children

Gregg and Anne-Marie welcomed their son, Sid Massimo Wallace, in May 2019. Explaining his son's name moniker, Sid Massimo, the chef revealed: "Sid was my Grandad's name, from Peckham in South East London. Millwall supporter like me. My baby boy is Sid Massimo, Massimo is my father-in-law's name. So, you have got the working class London and the Italian."

Greg's three children: Baby Sid, Tom and Libby

"We tried for a couple of years to have him," he said. Revealing the "magic ingredient" that made it all possible, he explained: "Everybody was saying that we had to relax, and actually we had a month in Italy, we were doing the book and obviously the people that were saying relax were right. If you want to conceive, Italian sunshine, loads of pasta, a bottle of red wine!"

Gregg is also dad to two teenage children Tom and Libby from his second marriage to Denise Wallace. Denise and Gregg welcomed Tom together in 1994, a year after they met, and their daughter was born in 1997. The former couple were married for five years.

Gregg Wallace's family members

Gregg spent his early years living in London's Peckham with his mum Mary Pettman, who fans got a glimpse of in his wedding photos with Anne-Marie.

The star doesn't often share photos of his extended family on his social media, however, he did recently post the sweetest snap of his father-in-law holding his son Sid at Christmas. Gregg wrote: "Sid & Grandpa @massimosterpini talk Italian." Aw!