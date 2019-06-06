Gregg Wallace shares the cutest photo of baby Sid with big sister Libby Sibling love!

Ah, sibling love! Gregg Wallace has posted an adorable photo of his daughter Libby doting on her baby brother Sid. The newborn, who Gregg shares with his wife Anna, was pictured fast asleep and leaning back on Libby's chest while she gazed down at him. "Baby Sid and his big sister," the MasterChef co-presenter proudly wrote.

Gregg and his fourth wife Anna welcomed their son at the end of April at The Portland Hospital in London. It's a busy time for the Wallaces, who are also promoting their new cookbook, Gregg's Italian Family Cookbook, which features recipes from Anna's side. The couple appeared on This Morning earlier this week to chat about their exciting project, while also opening up about parenthood.

Gregg shared this adorable photo on Instagram

When quizzed about how hands-on with the baby Gregg is, Anna, 33, replied "very" while the TV star, 54, added: "I'm good! I like changing nappies, I've been weed on three times. I like feeding, I like winding him." Turning to Holly Willoughby, Gregg admitted: "I find the sleepless nights difficult, you'll understand, you have to get up in front of the cameras the next day. It's not easy."

Anna and Gregg welcomed their son on 29 April

The food writer also admitted that he and his wife Anna, who married in 2016, had tried for a baby for two years and had considered IVF when they ended up conceiving naturally. "We tried for a couple of years to have him," Gregg said on Loose Women last week.

Revealing the "magic ingredient" that made it all possible, he explained: "Everybody was saying that we had to relax, and actually we had a month in Italy, we were doing the book and obviously the people that were saying relax were right. If you want to conceive, Italian sunshine, loads of pasta, a bottle of red wine!"

