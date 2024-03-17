Carrie Johnson delights with rare photo of wild-haired son Wilf

Carrie Johnson will no doubt have melted hearts on Sunday, as she shared a sweet picture from an outing with her son Wilfred, three.

The doting mother took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted an image of the tousle-haired youngster as the pair enjoyed a shopping trip.

The sweet snap showed her eldest child holding up a dinosaur toy to the window of a bakery window where lots of delicious treats, including muffins and Danish pastries, could be seen.

Taken from the back, the photo of little Wilf showed off his impressive blonde mane, which makes him resemble his dad, former PM Boris.

The couple share two younger children, daughter Romy, two, and youngest son Frank, eight months.

© Instagram Carrie's son Wilfred was fascinated by the baked goods

Carrie is chronicling her mother journey on social media, to the delight of her many followers and earlier this month, she posted a February retrospective that included a glimpse of the family's sun-soaked holiday.

Captioned simply "February," several of the images were taken on a tropical trip with her family. One showed two of Carrie's children with their heads close together as Romy, who has beautiful blonde ringlets, posed alongside her baby brother Frank, who showcased his vibrant red hair.

© Getty Carrie with her husband Boris

Other holiday images included Carrie smiling on a boat as she hugged her sons close to her, a turtle in the sand, and Wilfred sitting on the trunk of a palm tree, looking out at a gorgeous clear blue ocean.

The busy mum also shared some snaps taken closer to home, which showed herself and her children wrapped up warm as they enjoyed walking the country, and another that appeared to be taken on a windswept British beach on a cool day.

© Instagram Carrie's youngest son and daughter cuddled together

Carrie had previously shared all the details from her family's half-term holiday to Somerset. During the special trip, the family-of-five adventured around the cobbled-stone streets, visited lavish stately homes, and headed to the beach for sunny walks together.

Before that, the devoted mum showed just how far she will go for her children, as she took them on a trip on her own that inspired her to ask her followers to "pray for me" – and no doubt many of them could relate!

© Instagram The proud mum with her two sons

"Taking 3 kids to see Peppa Pig at the cinema on my own. Pray for me," she wrote, sharing an image showing Wilfred wearing a Peppa Pig hat and Romy in a little tomato-shaped hat, as she pushed Frank in his pushchair and his siblings toddled beside him.

Carrie delighted her fans earlier that week, when she sweetly revealed that her youngest son had received his first Valentine's card.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The mum-of-three watching her husband's leaving speech

She shared a photo of the touching gesture on her Instagram Stories, sharing an image of a blush-pink card that featured a love heart made out of two footprints.

It read: "Frankie, will you be my first Valentine?" and every I was dotted with a heart. Alongside the image, Carrie wrote: "From Heidi, age eight months. My heart [teary-eyed emoji] @monty_and_delilah." The heartfelt card appeared to have been given to the infant by one of Carrie's friend's daughters.