Theo James and famous wife Ruth Kearney quietly welcomed second child - and everyone missed it

The Gentlemen actor Theo James and his wife Ruth Kearney are proud parents of two after they welcomed their second baby in 2023.

But rather than putting a big announcement online, the couple, both 39, shared the news in a low-key way, four months after the arrival of their newborn.

Theo and Ruth, who met while they were studying drama at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, made an appearance at the Emmy Awards in January when they revealed that they were in the throws of newborn life once again after becoming parents for a second time a few months prior.

© Tommaso Boddi/GA Theo James and Ruth Kearney attend the HBO's 2024 Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on January 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet at the awards ceremony, the White Lotus actor said: "We have a daughter and then a 4-month-old son. We're in the thick of it."

The famous couple had their first baby, a daughter, in 2021, however, her name has not been publicised. The name of their baby boy, who would have been born in September 2023, is also unknown.

Ruth and Theo prefer to keep their private life away from the spotlight, but Ruth, who has starred in Primeval, Tyrant and Sanditon, does occasionally share snapshots from their family time particularly when they enjoy lavish holidays, trips abroad for work and days out by the coast.

The actress shared a series of images from their time in Los Angeles for awards season at the beginning of the year, including one of her in fittings, as well as a sweet selfie alongside her husband.

Last summer, meanwhile, the couple enjoyed a trip to the coast and Ruth shared some gorgeous photos of their holiday, such as one of Theo pushing a pram.

Ruth shared these photos soon after welcoming her son View post on Instagram

In September, soon after Ruth gave birth, she posted a highlights photo carousel captioned: "Out and about," and one photo even gave followers a glimpse of their newborn's tiny feet while he was lying in the pushchair.

Theo and Ruth tied the knot in 2018 after almost ten years of dating in not one, but two gorgeous ceremonies.

© Dave Benett Ruth Kearney and Theo James attend The Charles Finch & CHANEL 2023 Pre-BAFTA Party at 5 Hertford Street on February 18, 2023 in London, England

The first was a low-key wedding at Islington Town Hall and the second, according to Just Jared, was a stunning do at the breathtaking Italian venue, Villa Vistarenni, located in the wine province Chianti, a stunning and mountainous area over Florence in the region of Tuscany.

Theo has said of his wife and relationship: "It's interesting being together this long because we have really navigated through the very beginnings of a career to lots of different percolations of it.

"That can be really hard at times, but also that [brings] certain strengths [to] a relationship which helps us being together long term."